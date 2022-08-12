Japan to not disclose tech research at risk of overseas military use

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government will not disclose results of its research on critical technologies if there is a risk the information may be diverted for military use overseas or otherwise jeopardize national interests, sources close to the matter said Friday. Research results on cutting-edge technologies specified in the economic security law will be shared only within associations made up of government officials and private researchers, with some sensitive information further subject to confidentiality agreements, the sources said. The associations will serve as a trial for a security clearance syst...