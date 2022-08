Newsfrom Japan

Japan's minister of agriculture Tetsuro Nomura tested positive for the coronavirus, his ministry said Friday, a day before he had planned to get a fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nomura, who assumed the post on Wednesday in a Cabinet reshuffle, has no symptoms and will isolate and work from home for a week, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries added. Health authorities are now working to identify close contacts, the ministry said.