Baseball: BayStars continue to roll in win over struggling Swallows

Newsfrom Japan

Neftali Soto blasted a two-run tie-breaking home run and the DeNA Baystars handed the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows their seventh-straight loss, 4-3, on Friday. The second-place BayStars' win at Jingu Stadium, their eighth in nine games, moved them to within six games of first place. The Swallows' losing streak is their longest of the season. DeNA's Shinichi Onuki (9-4) allowed two runs, both on solo home runs, over six innings to earn the win. Swallows right-hander Yasuhiro Ogawa (5-7) allowed four runs in his six innings. The Swallows' Munetaka Murakami hit his league-leading 41st h...