Typhoon Meari expected to hit Tokyo, eastern Japan on Saturday

Newsfrom Japan

A typhoon is expected to make landfall on Japan's Pacific coast close to Tokyo on Saturday, possibly causing landslides and flooding over the weekend of the Bon summer holiday, the weather agency said Friday. Typhoon Meari is forecast to bring up to 300 millimeters of rainfall for the central Tokai region in the 24 hours through Saturday evening, with 200 mm for the Kanto-Koshin region in east Japan and 100 mm for the northeastern Tohoku region, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. All Nippon Airways Co. has canceled 10 flights for Saturday, while the Tokaido Shinkansen and other trai...