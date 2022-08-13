Japan to keep imported wheat price unchanged despite inflation

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government plans to keep unchanged the average price at which it sells imported wheat to milling companies from October onward despite soaring inflation, an official with knowledge of the matter said Saturday. The plan is aimed at easing the burden on households suffering from higher prices of wheat products such as bread and noodles on the back of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both countries are leading producers of wheat. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to instruct officials to curb the wholesale price at a government task force to be held on Monday. The price could rise by ...