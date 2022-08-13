Soccer: Yuruki brace helps Kobe earn vital win over Sapporo

Newsfrom Japan

Vissel Kobe grabbed three vital points in their battle to avoid relegation from the J-League top flight on Saturday, beating Consadole Sapporo 2-0 following a first-half brace from Koya Yuruki. Takayuki Yoshida's squad came into the match at Sapporo Dome dead last in the 18-team first division following four straight losses across all competitions. Yuruki scored the 28th-minute opener from the edge of the box after a turnover in a dangerous area left the Consadole defense exposed. "I got the ball in a good position and was able to hit it with all my strength," said Yuruki, who transferred from...