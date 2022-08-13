Baseball: Shuto homer lifts Hawks past pesky Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

Hawks center fielder Ukyo Shuto made a huge catch early in the game and blasted a ninth-inning sayonara home run to end it, lifting the SoftBank Hawks to a 5-4 walk-off win over the Orix Buffaloes on Saturday. The Hawks, second in the Pacific League, blew a three-run eighth-inning lead, but reliever Livan Moinelo (1-1) retired the Buffaloes in order in the ninth, and Shuto hit the first pitch he saw from rookie Yuki Udagawa (0-1) who was pitching in just his fourth career game. "I was trying to get on base, and looking for a good pitch to swing at," Shuto said. "It's a pitcher I don't ordinari...