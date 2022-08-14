Soccer: Kamada, Endo on target in German top flight

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Daichi Kamada opened his account for the season in the German top flight on Saturday, equalizing for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 1-1 draw away to Hertha Berlin. Kamada scored from inside the box in the 48th minute at Berlin's Olympiastadion, canceling out an early opener from Hertha midfielder Suat Serdar. Former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe came off the bench for Frankfurt in the 73rd minute. The 26-year-old Kamada has three goals across all competitions this season following a brace in Frankfurt's 4-0 win over second-division FC Magdeburg in the opening round of the German Cup on ...