Baseball: Ohtani's 26th homer sparks Angels' comeback win over Twins

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani's 26th home run put the Los Angeles Angels on the path to a 5-3, 11-inning come-from-behind win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. Trailing 3-0 at Angel Stadium, Ohtani homered with two outs in the eighth. Magneuris Sierra tripled with two on and two out in the ninth to tie it but was out at home trying to stretch it into a walk-off inside-the-park home run. The Angels won it in the 11th on Taylor Ward's two-run walk-off home run off reliever Emilio Pagan (3-6) after the hosts were denied on a superb play by Twins center fielder Bryan Buxton. In the bottom of the 10th, Ohtani ...