Basketball: Baba tops scoring as Japan blows out Iran, sweeps series

Yudai Baba scored a game-high 21 points for Japan in an 80-58 blowout of Iran at Xebio Arena Sendai on Sunday. Yuki Togashi and Makoto Hiejima also added 12 points apiece as Akatsuki Japan swept the two-game international friendly series following Saturday's narrow 82-77 win. Head coach Tom Hovasse's team outscored the visitors 25-14 in the second quarter and remained in control for the rest of the contest, stretching the lead to 20 points by midway through the third quarter. Japan shot just 30 percent from the three-point arc but hit 64 percent from the field overall, while holding Iran to 44...