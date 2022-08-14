Travelers returning from Japan's summer break crowd trains, airports

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese train stations, airports and expressways were crowded Sunday as the majority of travelers returned from their summer vacation. Although many visited their hometowns or elsewhere for the first summer holiday season in three years without COVID-19 restrictions on domestic travel in place, the operators of some transport networks reported sluggish sales as the country continues to grapple with a seventh wave of infections. Still, long lines formed at security checkpoints, especially before departures of Tokyo-bound flights, with vacationers seen nearly shoulder-to-shoulder in souvenir sh...