Baseball: Biddle wins 1st NPB start behind 10-run Orix outburst

Jesse Biddle threw five shutout innings to win his first Nippon Professional Baseball start as the Orix Buffaloes clobbered the SoftBank Hawks 10-2 in the Pacific League on Sunday. Biddle (4-4) allowed two hits but no runs in a 65-pitch effort at PayPay Dome. Immediately after being presented with a 7-0 lead, the lefty loaded the bases with two walks with one out in the fourth but retired the next two to keep the home team off the board. "It felt like nine innings, that's the most I've pitched in a very long time," said Biddle, who played for four big league clubs including the Atlanta Braves ...