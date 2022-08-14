Soccer: J1 bottom side Iwata sack manager Ito

Newsfrom Japan

Jubilo Iwata sacked manager Akira Ito on Sunday, a day after dropping to the bottom of the J-League first division with a 6-0 home defeat to Urawa Reds. The 49-year-old has been in charge of Iwata from the start of the season as they made their return to the top flight after two years away. He leaves the club on 22 points with five wins, seven draws and 13 defeats. "It's bitterly disappointing that I can no longer fight together through the end of the season," Ito said in a club statement. Ito managed second-tier Ventforet Kofu until last season before taking on his post at Iwata. The club has...