Soccer: S-Pulse earn crucial relegation-fight away victory

Carlinhos Junior set up one goal and scored another as Shimizu S-Pulse won Sunday their second straight away game, 2-0 to fellow J-League strugglers Gamba Osaka. The win at Osaka Prefecture's Panasonic Stadium moved S-Pulse from the edge of the drop zone to 12th in the 18-team first division. Gamba remain next to last. Gamba were twice saved by the woodwork in the first half before Benjamin Kololli put the visitors ahead in the 73rd minute, four minutes after coming on as a substitute. His strike partner, Carlinhos Junior, dribbled from the center circle to near the penalty area, where he foun...