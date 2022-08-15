Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, Japan's GDP weighs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, tracking solid U.S. markets late last week, but weaker-than-expected Japanese gross domestic product data capped the upside. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 205.02 points, or 0.72 percent, from Friday to 28,752.00, a level not seen since Jan. 18. The broader Topix index was up 6.89 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,980.07. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by rubber product, precision instrument, and pharmaceutical issues. Japan's economy in the April-June period grew a real 0.5 percent from the previous qu...