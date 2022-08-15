Tokyo stocks up in morning on U.S. economy hopes, solid earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning as U.S. economic data released late last week tempered concerns about inflation in the world's largest economy while upbeat earnings by some Japanese companies supported the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 283.92 points, or 0.99 percent, from Friday to 28,830.90. The broader Topix index was up 10.04 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,983.22. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pharmaceutical, rubber product and retail issues.