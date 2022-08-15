Japan PM orders crafting of inflation-relief package by early Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed officials Monday to draw up an additional package of steps by early September to alleviate the pain on consumers from rising import prices for wheat and energy amid Russia's war in Ukraine. Kishida said the government will aim to maintain the price of imported wheat that it sells to millers at the current level and consider retaining subsidies to oil wholesalers to lower gasoline and kerosene prices. To brace for increased electricity demand this winter, the prime minister reiterated a plan to make sure nine nuclear reactors that have passed safety scree...