Soccer: Kubo spurs Real Sociedad to opening-round win

Takefusa Kubo led Real Sociedad to victory in the opening round of the Spanish top-flight season on Sunday, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win away to Cadiz. Making his first La Liga appearance for Real Sociedad, Kubo netted the winner in the 24th minute at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium in Cadiz. The 21-year-old Japan attacker acrobatically corralled midfielder Mikel Merino's ball into the box with his left foot before half-volleying past Cadiz keeper Jeremias Ledesma with his right. Kubo also created several chances with his dribbling and playmaking before heading to the bench in the 78th minu...