Baseball: Ohtani helps Angels to series win over Twins

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani scored one run and drove in another to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 and wrap up a 2-1 series win on Sunday. The two-way star scored the tying run at 2-2 on Luis Rengifo's two-RBI double in the third and later brought home the final run of the game with a single in the seventh. The Halos plated the go-ahead run at 3-2 on Kurt Suzuki's sacrifice fly in the fourth at Angel Stadium. Ohtani finished 1-for-2, striking out in the first and drawing walks in the third and fifth. Left-hander Tucker Davidson (2-3) earned his first win since joining the Angels at ...