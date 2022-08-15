Nikkei ends at 7-month high as U.S. inflation concerns ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei ending at a fresh seven-month high amid hopes that the rise in inflation in the United States has peaked, while upbeat earnings by some Japanese companies also provided support. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 324.80 points, or 1.14 percent, from Friday at 28,871.78, the highest since Jan. 5. The broader Topix index finished 11.78 points, or 0.6 percent, higher at 1,984.96. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pharmaceutical, precision instrument, and rubber product issues.