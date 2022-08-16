Nuclear war between U.S. and Russia could starve 5 bil. people: study

A nuclear war between the United States and Russia could put over 5 billion people in danger of starving to death due to climate disruptions caused by the use of the devastating weapons, a study published in British science journal Nature Food showed Monday. The study highlighted the impact of massive amounts of soot that would likely be thrown into the atmosphere as a result of firestorms triggered by the dropping of nuclear bombs on cities and industrial areas. It indicated that such particles would spread through the atmosphere and result in a rapid cooling of the planet. Soot injections to...
