Int'l nuclear panel urges Russia to end Ukraine power plant seizure

Newsfrom Japan

A panel under an ongoing major nuclear disarmament conference has effectively urged Russia to end the seizure of a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, according to a draft report dated Sunday. The call for "the restoration of control to the competent Ukrainian authorities" of the Zaporizhzhia plant is included in a draft expected to be finalized and combined with the reports of two other panels by the Aug. 26 end of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference at the U.N. headquarters. According to the draft being compiled by the second main committee under the NPT conference, i...