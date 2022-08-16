Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking, weak energy issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday as investors locked in gains after the Nikkei index ended at a seven-month high the previous day, while falling U.S. crude oil futures prompted selling in energy-related issues. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 90.88 points, or 0.31 percent, from Monday to 28,780.90. The broader Topix index was down 6.56 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,978.40. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, marine transportation, and oil and coal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 133.12-13 yen compared with 133.2...