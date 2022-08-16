Tokyo stocks flat in morning despite robust U.S. shares

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Tokyo stocks were almost flat Tuesday morning as buying following an overnight rise in U.S. shares was offset by profit-taking after the benchmark Nikkei rose to a seven-month high the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 10.02 points, or 0.03 percent, from Monday to 28,861.76. The broader Topix index was down 3.77 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,981.19. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, real estate and retail issues, while marine transportation, mining, and oil and coal product issues were major decliners.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News