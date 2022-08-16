Baseball: Tsutsugo inks minor league deal with Blue Jays

Newsfrom Japan

First baseman Yoshitomo Tsutsugo has signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, his agent Joel Wolfe said Monday. The former standout for the DeNA BayStars in Japan's Central League is expected to play for Triple-A Buffalo Bisons while seeking a return to the majors under the deal. Tsutsugo began his third MLB season this year on a one-year, $4 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the club released him this month after he hit just .171 in 50 games with two homers, 19 RBIs and a .249 on-base percentage. The 30-year-old dealt with a back injury at the start of the year that ...