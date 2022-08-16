FOCUS: Japan firms' earnings momentum unlikely to bring hoped-for wage hikes

Solid profits at major Japanese companies in recent earnings reports are unlikely to translate into near-term wage hikes in broad sectors due to the risk of a global recession, dashing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's hopes for higher pay to blunt the impact of rising prices. The Japanese currency's drop to 24-year lows against the U.S. dollar has served as a major profit driver for some blue-chip companies, boosting profits earned overseas and inflating the value of assets held abroad in yen terms. Companies from automakers and components suppliers to energy companies reported upbeat earnings f...
