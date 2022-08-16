Tokyo stocks end flat on firm U.S. stocks, profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended almost flat Tuesday as buying on recent gains in U.S. stocks was offset by the locking in of gains after the benchmark Nikkei rose to a seven-month high the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 2.87 points, or 0.01 percent, from Monday at 28,868.91. The broader Topix index finished 3.0 points, or 0.15 percent, lower at 1,981.96. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, mining, and oil and coal product issues, while air transportation, service, and real estate issues were among the major gainers.