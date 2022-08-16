Baseball: Ohtani gets no result as Angels fall apart against Mariners

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani struck out eight over six strong innings but did not factor in the result for the Los Angeles Angels, who collapsed late in a 6-2 loss against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. Seattle scored four runs in the ninth at Angel Stadium, going ahead 3-2 on a fielder's choice after the Halos botched an attempt to run down Sam Haggerty between third and home. Ohtani surrendered a home run to Jesse Winker in the first before Luis Rengifo tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the inning, with his homer bouncing on top of the wall off center fielder Julio Rodriguez's glove following an outfield colli...