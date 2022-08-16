Baseball: Takanashi sets tone as Swallows hold off Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Hirotoshi Takanashi held the Hanshin Tigers to a run over six innings as the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows won 5-3 Tuesday to continue their recent recovery. After snapping a seven-game losing skid on Sunday, the Swallows scored four runs by the third inning at Jingu Stadium off Hanshin ace Koyo Aoyagi (12-2). The right-hander still leads the league in wins, but saw his team's own losing skid extend to seven games. Dominant overall, Takanashi (6-6) struck out nine while allowing three hits and two walks. The Tigers reached third in both the second and fourth innings but failed to scor...