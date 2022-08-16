Tokyo restaurant chain withdraws appeal for COVID restrictions case

Newsfrom Japan

A Tokyo-based restaurant chain operator revealed Tuesday it had withdrawn an appeal for a court case in which it demanded damages against the Tokyo metropolitan government for ordering business hours be reduced during the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement by Global Dining Inc., which runs dozens of restaurants, finalizes the ruling in May by the Tokyo District Court outlining that the order had been illegal, but that Tokyo Gov. Koike Yuriko, who had made the order, was not at fault. The restaurant operator made the decision to withdraw "as it had become increasingly likely that a request ...