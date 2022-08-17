Nikkei tops 29,000 mark in early trading on Dow's rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, with the Nikkei index topping the 29,000 mark for the first time in about seven months, following gains in the Dow Jones index overnight. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 189.57 points, or 0.66 percent, from Tuesday to 29,058.48. The broader Topix index was up 14.84 points, or 0.75 percent, at 1,996.80. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by nonferrous metal, iron and steel, and transportation equipment issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 134.29-30 yen compared with 134.20-30 yen in New York and 133.6...