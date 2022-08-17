Nikkei tops 29,000 level for 1st time since early January

Economy

Japan's key Nikkei stock index topped the 29,000 mark Wednesday for the first time since early January as concern eased over a U.S. economic slowdown. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 232.42 points, or 0.81 percent, from Tuesday to 29,101.33. The broader Topix index was up 15.39 points, or 0.78 percent, at 1,997.35. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, nonferrous metal and insurance issues.
Kyodo News

