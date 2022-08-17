Baseball: Arihara takes loss in MLB return for Rangers

Newsfrom Japan

Kohei Arihara made his first major league appearance of the season for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, throwing 5-2/3 innings and taking the loss in a 5-1 defeat to the Oakland Athletics. The Rangers promoted Arihara (0-1) back to the club's MLB roster after he went 3-6 with a 4.88 ERA in 18 games for the Triple-A Round Rock Express this year. The 30-year-old starting pitcher struck out six while allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks at Globe Life Field in Arlington. He gave up RBI singles in the first and second before surrendering a home run to Sean Murphy with his first pitch of t...