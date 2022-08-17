Concession, understanding key to solving issues with Japan: Yoon

Newsfrom Japan

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday that his country and Japan can solve issues stemming from Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula through "concession and understanding." Yoon's remarks come amid speculation that South Korea's top court may soon, possibly within days, finalize a court decision ordering the liquidation of Japanese corporate assets sought by plaintiffs who have won damages in wartime labor cases, a move that is feared will rupture bilateral ties. The president told a news conference marking 100 days since his inauguration that he believes the two countri...