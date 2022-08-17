Nikkei rises above 29,000 mark to end at 7-month high on U.S. outlook

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei stock index topped the 29,000 mark to end at its highest level in seven months on Wednesday, lifted by robust exporter issues and easing concerns about an economic slowdown in the United States. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 353.86 points, or 1.23 percent, from Tuesday at 29,222.77, its highest since Jan. 5. The broader Topix index finished 25.03 points, or 1.26 percent, higher at 2,006.99. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, transportation equipment, and insurance issues.