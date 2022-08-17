Soccer: Relegation-threatened Gamba dismiss manager Katanosaka

Newsfrom Japan

Gamba Osaka announced the dismissal of manager Tomohiro Katanosaka on Wednesday following a run of poor results that has left the club near the bottom of the J-League first division. The former Asian champions are 17th in the 18-team J1 and face the possibility of relegation after a 2-0 loss to Shimizu S-Pulse on Sunday. Assistant manager Hiroshi Matsuda, who previously held the top job at second-division V-Varen Nagasaki, will replace Katanosaka. A former Gamba assistant, the 51-year-old Katanosaka took the reins at Panasonic Stadium this year after achieving strong results with now J2 side O...