Over 100,000 foreign visitors to Japan in July for 4th month in row

The number of foreign arrivals in Japan in July exceeded 100,000 for the fourth straight month following the easing of COVID-19 border control measures in a bid to shore up the tepid economy, official data showed Wednesday. The foreign arrivals, which totaled 144,500 last month, were 2.8 times higher than those in July 2021. But it represented a 95.2 percent plunge from the same month in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. While Japan reopened its doors to small-scale tours in June, the number of foreign tourists to the country remained low at 7...