Soccer: Former Japan striker Okazaki to join Sint-Truiden

Newsfrom Japan

Shinji Okazaki, a veteran of three World Cups for Japan, will join Sint-Truiden in Belgium's top flight, a source with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday. The 36-year-old Okazaki was out of contract after playing last season with Spanish second-division side FC Cartagena. He will join another former Japan star, Shinji Kagawa, with Sint-Truiden as well as current Japan keeper Daniel Schmidt. Okazaki's 50 goals in 119 senior "A" matches for Samurai Blue are third most for Japan. He turned pro with Shimizu S-Pulse in 2005 and played in the German Bundesliga from 2011 to 2015. He won the Engli...