Baseball: Early explosion lifts Hawks over PL-leading Lions

Akira Nakamura's two-run first-inning double capped an early outburst and the SoftBank Hawks' bullpen shut the door in a 5-3 win over the Pacific League-leading Seibu Lions on Wednesday. The Hawks' win at Saitama Prefecture's Belluna Dome outside Tokyo trimmed the host Lions lead over SoftBank to 1-1/2 games. The visitors scored three quick runs in the first, putting good swings on lazy pitches Seibu's Katsunori Hirai (6-6) left up in the strike zone. Taisei Makihara singled in Ukyo Shuto for the opening run and back-to-back doubles by Alfredo Despaigne and Nakamura made it 3-0. Hawks starter ...