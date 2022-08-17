URGENT: New Russian operator offers Japan firms same contract for Sakhalin 2

Newsfrom Japan

The new Russian operator for the Sakhalin 2 oil and gas project in the Russian Far East has offered Japanese power companies and other buyers the same prices, supply levels and other conditions as before, a source familiar with the deal said Wednesday. As the new operator has presented specific conditions for the deal, the Japanese side will consider signing it, the source said. With Japan, the United States and other countries condemning Moscow's military aggression in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in late June that saw a new operating company seize control of the ...