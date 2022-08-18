Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses, profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, pulled down by overnight declines on Wall Street, while investors also locked in gains after the key Nikkei index topped the 29,000 mark for the first time in around seven months the previous day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 290.38 points, or 0.99 percent, from Wednesday to 28,932.39. The broader Topix index was down 15.39 points, or 0.77 percent, at 1,991.60. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and service issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 134.95-98 ...