Tokyo venture recreates voices via AI for cancer patients

Newsfrom Japan

A Tokyo-based venture company is drawing attention in Japan for its unique service of recreating voices via artificial intelligence for people who lose theirs due to cancer surgery. CoeFont Co. uses AI to learn the pitch and accent of a user's voice, along with their conversational speed before surgery takes place. It then creates a synthetic voice that reads out text inputted by users that sounds just like their original voice. Led by a student and faculty member of the Tokyo Institute of Technology, CoeFont has received over 100 inquiries for the free of charge service. The company had initi...