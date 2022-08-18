Baseball: Ohtani belts homer No. 27, 4 hits for 1st time since 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani had a two-run homer and four hits for the first time in three seasons as the Los Angeles Angels lost 11-7 against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The Japanese two-way star singled in the first and fifth innings, tripled in a run in the seventh to cut the deficit to 9-4 and belted his 27th homer in the ninth off a Matthew Festa slider over Angel Stadium's center-field wall. Ohtani hit for the cycle the last time he had four hits on June 13, 2019, but narrowly missed out on the feat this time as he went 4-for-5 with 4 RBIs. Ohtani had three hits or more in two straight games for...