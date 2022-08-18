Tokyo stocks fall in morning on weak U.S. shares, profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning, tracking drops in U.S. shares on the Federal Reserve's bullish position on rate hikes, while profit-taking after the key Nikkei index's rise to the 29,000 mark the previous day also weighed on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 238.21 points, or 0.82 percent, from Wednesday to 28,984.56. The broader Topix index was down 14.49 points, or 0.72 percent, at 1,992.50. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, air transportation and transportation equipment issues.