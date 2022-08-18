Tokyo stocks end lower on profit-taking, Fed's stance on rate hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday on profit-taking after the Nikkei topped the 29,000 mark the previous day, while sentiment was dented by falls in U.S. shares as the Federal Reserve gave no indication of a halt to interest rate hikes. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 280.63 points, or 0.96 percent, from Wednesday at 28,942.14. The broader Topix index finished 16.49 points, or 0.82 percent, lower at 1,990.50. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, transportation equipment, and real estate issues.