3,500 Unification Church followers protest Japanese media reports

About 3,500 followers of the Unification Church from across South Korea, mostly Japanese women married to local men, staged a protest in central Seoul on Thursday against what they call biased Japanese media reports about the religious group. The women, who immigrated to South Korea via mass weddings arranged by the controversial group, chanted slogans such as "Stop suppressing religion." Some of them brought their children to the demonstration. The demonstrators claimed that the church, formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, is being "ostracized as a social w...