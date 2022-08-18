Baseball: Tigers halt skid behind Rojas home run

Newsfrom Japan

Mel Rojas Jr. blasted a three-run third-inning home run and the Hanshin Tigers piled on the runs, snapping an eight-game losing streak with a 10-2 win over the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows on Thursday. The Swallows' loss snapped their three-game win streak and cut their CL lead to six games after Keita Sano's tie-breaking home run lifted the second-place DeNA BayStars to a 4-3 win over the Yomiuri Giants. At Jingu Stadium, Rojas came up with two out and two on against right-hander Cy Sneed (6-5) in the third inning, and punished a 2-2 thigh-high fastball, pulling it down the line and...