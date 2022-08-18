Soccer: Vissel reach ACL quarterfinals at expense of J-League leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Vissel Kobe advanced to the Asian Champions League quarterfinals, the J-League first-division strugglers downing league-leading Yokohama F Marinos 3-2 Thursday in the Round of 16. Vissel, fighting for survival in 16th place in the 18-team first division, started more regulars than Marinos, who hold a five point league lead, and took advantage of some slack defending throughout at Saitama Stadium. Nanasei Ino scored the opener for Vissel in the seventh minute, outracing a defender to a through pass and then shooting past keeper Yohei Takaoka when he came out to challenge him. Koya Yuruki set up...