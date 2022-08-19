Soccer: Japan hopefuls eye minutes in England before World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Kaoru Mitoma, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Yuta Nakayama are hoping their time in England will hold them in good stead with the mid-season World Cup just three months away in Qatar. All three have looked good so far, with Mitoma shining for Brighton in the Premier League along with Tomiyasu at Arsenal, while Nakayama has started well with second-tier Huddersfield. The 25-year-old Mitoma introduced himself to Europe last season with an impressive loan spell at Belgium's Royal Union Saint-Gilloise. He had Brighton fans on their feet Saturday in his debut, a 15-minute cameo in a 0-0 home draw wi...