Tokyo stocks open higher on U.S. share gains, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, supported by U.S. share gains overnight, with exporter issues boosted by the yen's continuing decline against the dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 110.32 points, or 0.38 percent, from Thursday to 29,052.46. The broader Topix index was up 8.44 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,998.94. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by oil and coal product, marine transportation, and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 135.80-83 yen compared with 135.84-94 yen in New York and 135.28-30 yen in To...